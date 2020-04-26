Fortnite is now available for Android on the Google Play Store | Iconic MNL

It’s been over 18 months since Fortnite first made its way to mobile devices. But to play the game, you’ll need to download it through the Epic Games website as the popular battle royale title was not available on the official Google Play Store.

Recently, Epic Games announced on its official Twitter page that Fortnite Battle Royale is now available for download through Google Play Store for select android devices.

Fortnite is a free-to-play player-vs-player battle royale online video game developed by Epic Games that supports up to 100 players. It was originally launched as an early access game in 2017 for PC.