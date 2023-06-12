Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Automation Anywhere to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List

Automation Anywhere ranked 14 among 75 Bay Area companies for its commitment to making work more human

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Automation Anywhere, the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation, today announced that Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have named it one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is Automation Anywhere’s first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 14 for small and medium-sized companies.

Earning a spot means that Automation Anywhere has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces for companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay region.

While this is the company’s first time being named a Best Workplace in the Bay Area, Automation Anywhere has been recognized as a Certified™ Great Place to Work® twice over the past two years.

“We are honored to be named a Best Workplace in the Bay Area by Great Place To Work® and Fortune,” said Nancy Hauge, Chief People Experience Officer at Automation Anywhere. “The Bay Area is home to a rich and competitive tech community, and we are proud of our people-first culture that inspires our employees to go be great.”

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 100,000 confidential survey responses from employees at participating companies. Through the Trust Index™ Survey , employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

“Congratulations to Best Workplaces in the Bay Area,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Amid ongoing uncertainty and challenging market pressures, these companies stuck by their principles and delivered exemplary experiences for all employees. The reward? Those workers are giving their full effort — driving productivity, innovation, and a great experience for their customers.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area,” said Alyson Shontell, Fortune editor-in-chief. “Employee experience is critical to company performance, and these companies are setting that standard.”

Automation Anywhere has received several accolades for its positive, people-first culture, including ranking No. 16 among Newsweek’s top 100 US companies in its Most Loved Workplaces for 2022.

To learn more about Automation Anywhere as a Best Workplace in the Bay Area, visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/bay-area/2023

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/careers

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world’s only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com. Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other parties’ marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541440/Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-media-and-great-place-to-work-name-automation-anywhere-to-2023-fortune-best-workplaces-in-the-bay-area-list-301848678.html

SOURCE Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

