Founder of Eat Like A Bear Viral Sensation For Women 55+

Amanda Rose lost 150+lbs and inspires a nation on TikTok to do the same.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The creator economy is the future economy, according to a recent article by Fast Company.

As GenZ and Millenials ingest their information more and more in the form of video content on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, the 55+ crowd is an often overlooked demographic. As this crowd defies ageist stereotypes, more and more of this population are turning to TikTok for information and inspiration from others who are in their same age group. In a paper written by Dr. Reuben Ng, Not Too Old for TikTok: How Older Adults are Reframing Ageing, the paper looked at 1,382 videos posted by TikTok users who were aged 60 or older and had between 100,000 and 5.3 million followers. In total, the videos had been viewed more than 3.5 billion times. Showing there is a growing need for content creators to serve this demographic.

Amanda Rose, Founder of Eat Like A Bear, joins an elite group of the 2% of creators as she nears seven figures in revenue from her viral content for women 55+ within her Eat Like a Bear Community, which has surpassed 150K members and typically receives one million impressions per week of her content.

Amanda started sharing her journey with her initial video, “A Postcard from Yellowstone,” where she shared images of herself, one year apart, and her incredible 100lb+ weight loss. Amanda, who has been featured on the cover of Woman’s World Magazine eight times, has inducted over 180 people into her “Century Bear Club” of 100lb+ weight loss. With hundreds of thousands inching their way there as well. Amanda is a firm believer in eating whole nutritious foods you can find at your local supermarket, all on a food-stamp budget. She has used this ideology to change hundreds of thousands of lives nationally.

Amanda, and other creators like her, continue to show that audiences of all ages are consuming their content online, and you can be an influencer or creator at any age.

ABOUT EAT LIKE A BEAR

Founded in 2018, Eat Like a Bear has been making history by providing books, programs, and community support to over 200,000 people. Founder, Amanda Rose, has used her own personal weight loss journey and method to inspire the masses to find their healthiest self through whole foods. No drugs, no surgery, no branded products. Required: Your own bootstraps! Eat Like a Bear is a weight loss community of time-restricted eaters stemming from the viral video “A Postcard from Yellowstone.” The way of eating is simple, and it can be done on a food stamps budget.

