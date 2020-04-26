Four new cases of COVID-19, all linked to North-West hospital

coronavirus,

Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Tasmania since 6pm last night and all of them are linked to the outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital, Public Health director Mark Veitch says. Three of the cases are women and one is a man. Dr Veitch said they were aged in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 70s. "All cases are directly or indirectly linked to the outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital," Dr Veitch said. "Two are healthcare workers who worked at the NWRH, one was a recent inpatient at the NWRH, and one was a close contact of a previous NWRH healthcare worker case." Tasmania's tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 212. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said this morning that 123 Tasmanians had recovered from the infection to date. Eleven Tasmanians have died from the virus.

