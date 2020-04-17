Four new COVID-19 cases linked to North-West Tasmania outbreak

coronavirus,

Another four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Tasmania with the state’s total number of cases now at 184. All new cases were from the North-West. Three are women and one is a man. One is aged in their 50s, another in their 60s and two are aged in their 70s. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch said two of the new cases were healthcare workers who worked at either the North West Regional Hospital (NWRH) or the North West Private Hospital. “One is a former patient of the NWRH and one is a close contact of a confirmed case,” Dr Veitch said. “Test results of residents and staff in three nursing homes in the North-West, where a healthcare worker had worked prior to testing positive, are expected tomorrow.” IN OTHER NEWS: The rise in cases comes after a 72-year-old man with COVID-19 died at the Mersey Community Hospital on Friday morning. Tasmania’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at seven. The federal government’s Department Health reports that as at 3pm Friday, 16 patients with COVID-19 were in Tasmanian Hospitals and two of those were in intensive care units. A total of 5,098 COVID-19 tests had been carried out in Tasmania and 3.6 per cent of tests came back positive, which was the highest positive rate in the Australia. More than half of all people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia have recovered.

