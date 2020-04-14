Four platforms suitable for remote working from home during Covid-19

With the Centre extending the lockdown till May 3 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, employees are working from home without hampering productivity. Instead of halting operations, businesses are choosing viable solutions to shift towards remote working methods.

Here is a list of a few platforms that employers can use to make working remotely comfortable for their employees:

CloudConnect Communications

India’s first licensed B2B Virtual Network Operator, CloudConnect Communications offers a collaborative platform that allows companies to overcome this threat while maintaining seamless business continuity and optimum employee productivity.

The company said they offer a trackable mobile-first unified communications infrastructure that aids remote teleworking so that businesses can continue operating even under unforeseen circumstances. “We are looking forward to helping your businesses thrive and emerge victorious from this unprecedented challenge,” the company stated in the official release.

Quick Heal Total Security for PC and Desktop

Quick Heal’s Total Security is aimed at providing an uninterrupted digital experience for consumers by protecting their personal data, banking credentials, privacy, memories and more from the wrath of cybercriminals.

The company said the new range of solutions is equipped with advanced and comprehensive features such as total ransomware protection, webcam protection, portable file vault, safe banking, parental control and web security, among others.

Quickheal claimed that the product enables quicker security scans and improves the device shutdown time and comes equipped with several smart features.

Dropbox

Dropbox is a file hosting service that offers personal cloud, cloud storage, file synchronisation, and client software. Users can access Dropbox from any device. Dropbox offers features which users need for security purposes, while sharing files.

These features include access, security, back-up data, sharing, tool availability, and free storage. It is a cloud-based productivity tool, where users can store your essential documents, files, and photos. Users can share these files with anyone on the cloud. It is free, and employees working from home can use it by creating an account on it.

Dropbox is available for all devices and platforms including iPhone, Android devices, Blackberry, and iPad. The essential feature of Dropbox is its encryption security. It uses 256-bit AES encryption security to share files. Users can store up to 100 GB of data, documents, and pictures based on pay costs.

Seqrite Workspace

Seqrite Workspace helps businesses secure sensitive information, ensuring complete control over their data in a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environment, according to the company’s official release.

Seqrite Workspace is an application that has been designed and developed keeping these organisational challenges in mind. It resolves the impasse by creating a virtual partition in a personal device, wherein business and personal data reside as mutually exclusive entities. Workspace further ensures that a bi-directional exchange of personal and business information is rendered impossible.