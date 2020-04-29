Four Seasons Private Residences, San Francisco Introduces First-Ever Virtual Luxury Amenities Program





Images Courtesy of Four Seasons

Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission, San Francisco will now bring the personalized services and luxury offerings of the building into prospective owners’ homes through a host of virtual experiences highlighting both art and wine, led by tastemaker Kerrin Laz and art curator Maria Di Grande, respectively. Laz and Di Grande are members of a luxury dream team that will provide the famed Four Seasons anticipatory services, personally customized for each owner.

A Napa Valley-based tastemaker and purveyor of cult and undiscovered wines, Laz will lead the unique wine program at the forthcoming luxury residential project in San Francisco’s renowned Yerba Buena district. The founder of K. LAZ WINE COLLECTION, a beautifully appointed tasting room and retail shop in Yountville, California, and K. LAZ at CIA Copia, a tasting room at The Culinary Institute of America’s epicurean destination in downtown Napa, Laz is one of Napa Valley’s most beloved wine personalities and trusted consultants.

Kerrin Laz

For art connoisseurs, prospective buyers will also have access to Maria Di Grande, principal and founder of San Francisco-based art consulting firm MDG Art Advisory LLC (MDG), and the expert behind the building’s art program. With a multi-faceted background in fine art, art history, fashion, and business coupled with a passion for architecture and design, Di Grande has consulted in the art arena for a wide range of private residential clients and has experience working in New York for renowned designers such as Calvin Klein, Donna Karan and Giorgio Armani.

Maria Di Grande

During the shelter-in-place, Laz will offer the opportunity for prospective owners to schedule curated one-on-one sessions where she will share tips on how to store and uncork special wines, cellar management tips, and more. In addition, she will be collaborating with well-known wine industry luminaries to host interactive Zoom sessions, including Q&A’s with Antonio Galloni, founder of Vinous and Ray Isle, executive wine editor of Food & Wine magazine. She will also offer behind-the-scenes videos with acclaimed winemakers and wine and food pairing tips with a celebrity chef.

Di Grande will be offering virtual ways for potential buyers to connect and stay informed regarding the art world. Prospective owners can arrange for private, online sessions to learn more about upcoming local art exhibitions, artists to watch, discuss tips for building your art collection, thoughtful artwork arrangement, and more.

“We want to bring a taste of the luxury lifestyle offerings to prospective owners and future residents who cannot visit in-person right now,” said Richard Baumert, principal of 706 Mission Street Co LLC, project developer. “While we work through this challenging time, we are excited to offer in-home access to two key members of our team representing the best in the fields of art and wine.”

Those interested in booking a personalized private session with either Kerrin Laz or Maria Di Grande or to learn more about the residences should contact the sales team at: (415) 534-6750 or info@706SF.com