Four surprise returns that may happen at WWE Wrestlemania 36

For the first time in history, the WWE WrestleMania pay-per-view will be held behind closed doors. The decision was made last week after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in United States of America. The WWE also announced that the show will be split into two days and will be performed at WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Interestingly, reports suggest that the WWE is going to be doing a recorded show, and the taping has already been done this week itself.

But, despite the hiccups, one can certainly expect WWE Chairman to go all guns blazing and pull off a show, like he has done many times before. “The show must go on” is known to be Vince’s policy and despite all the odds not working in his favour, the WWE could pull a massive surprise and a great show out of the hat.

WWE is known to throw some surprise returns at WrestleMania, and despite no audience, it is possible that four legendary superstars may make a shocking appearance this year as well. Here are the possibilities:

1) Mick Foley

Mick Foley has been actively mentioned in the Randy Orton-Edge storyline and it is possible the Hardcore legend may return at WrestleMania in some capacity to hype up the fight. He might even help one of the superstars to win the match.

2) Beth Phoenix

Another superstar who has been an active part of Edge-Randy Orton storyline is Edge’s wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. She was last seen getting a RKO from Orton in the ring, and can be expected to make an appearance on the grandest stage for some revenge.

3) Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was last seen on WWE shores during last year’s WrestleMania. Making her entry into professional wrestling after a legendary MMA career at UFC, Rousey attained huge success, before the fans turned on her to show support to Becky Lynch. Lynch defeated Rousey (and Charlotte) at WrestleMania main event last year to become the dual Women’s Champion. Now, Lynch will face Rousey’s real-life buddy Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Champion at WrestleMania. One can certainly expect Rousey to make a shocking appearance and help Baszler in her quest for the gold.

4) Kane

The Undertaker is set to face AJ Styles in a bonecage match (whatever that is) at WrestleMania. The rules of the match are unclear at the moment, but it is expected to be a no disqualification encounter. In such a scenario, Styles, along with The OC members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, has an added advantage. Kane might make an appearance to help Undertaker and even the odds.