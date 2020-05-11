Fourth day in a row: No new COVID-19 cases in Tasmania

coronavirus,

Four days have passed since a new case of coranavirus was confirmed in Tasmania. Acting Public Health director Dr Scott McKeown said as at 6pm Monday there were no new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tasmania. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania "The state's total remains at 225 cases," Dr McKeown said. "Any Tasmanian with cold or flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should contact their GP or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 to arrange testing for coronavirus."

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/886458dd-1ff2-4ce1-891f-3f6822e1fd5f.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg