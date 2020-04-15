Fox Business’s Neil Cavuto Bashes Trump’s Claim Of ‘Mutiny’ By Governors

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump’s attack on governors for staging a “mutiny” against him after several state leaders rebuked the president’s claim he had total authority to force them to relax stay-at-home measures imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Cavuto appeared baffled by the president’s take, which contradicts his previous refusal to call a national stay-at-home order, insisting that governors should call the shots in their own states.

“Just surprising, because he was the one himself who left it up to the governors to decide if they wanted to practice social distancing, shelter-at-home provisions, that each governor would decide,” Cavuto said.

“He was never critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among the later entrants in that policy,” he said, referring to the pro-Trump Republican.

“So the states say they ultimately want to decide ― as the Constitution provides ― whether it’s safe or not to reopen, and then all of the sudden it’s a bad ‘Mutiny on the Bounty,’” he said.

“That I don’t get. The Constitution allows them to do that.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had accused Democratic governors of being “mutineers” after several rebutted his declaration of “total” authority and said they would start to revive their state economies only when it appears safe to do so.