Fox News Host: ‘What’s The Big Deal’ About Holding Election Amid Lockdown?

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday hailed the state of Wisconsin for forcing thousands of people to go out and vote in an election amid a stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Ladies and gentlemen, what’s the big deal?” Kilmeade asked on Tuesday’s episode of “Outnumbered.”

“Keep your social distance, wear your gloves, have election workers take care of everything is sanitary, and get used to it,” Kilmeade continued. “This is the way it’s going to be. We’re going to incrementally get back to normal.”

“I salute Wisconsin for doing it,” he added, in stark contrast to criticism that the state’s GOP-controlled legislature has received for appealing the Democratic governor’s order delaying the election and pressing to force citizens to choose between their right to vote and their health.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 2,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Almost 100 people in the state have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the contagion.

Check out the clip here: