Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Calls CNN’s Brooke Baldwin An ‘Airhead’ In Interview Rant

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday called CNN’s Brooke Baldwin an “airhead” as he ranted about an interview she’d conducted with a barbershop owner who was planning to defy coronavirus lockdown laws.

Baldwin on Thursday spoke with Juan Desmarais of Vacaville, California, who said he wasn’t worried about contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and would reopen his three stores the following day.

“I’ve had it. It was not fun,” responded Baldwin, who only returned to the air following her own battle with the virus on Monday, as he cautioned her guest against downplaying the threat of the illness.

Carlson interviewed Desmarais on Friday and at times appeared more intent on calling out Baldwin’s interview than talking with the businessman himself.

“He was lectured by someone with a guaranteed income. Some airhead,” said Carlson, later telling Desmarais that he’d been “really struck by the pompous lecture that you received from one of their anchors yesterday. Someone who will not be out of work when you are out of work.”

Desmarais said Baldwin had a “somehow better than me tone” during their interview. “I think she does have a secure job, her hair looked amazing and I think she’s not in the same boat as I am,” he added.

Check out the interview here: