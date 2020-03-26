Fox Star India is no longer producing Karan Johar’s Takht? Here’s the truth | Bollywood Life

Karan Johar’s 10 years of association with Fox Star studio may end sometime soon. With the CEO of Fox Star putting down his papers, it seems that the studio is re-examining its long-standing association with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions. The first casualty seems to Karan’s mega ambitious project Takht, which features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Buzz is that the studio has pulled out its collaboration with Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions for Takht. A Bollywood Hungama report states that this is possibly the truth, however, the spokesperson of Dharma Productions has denied this claim.

Dharma Productions told the entertainment portal that there was no collaboration between Karan and Fox Star studio. “So, Dharma had not approached Fox for Takht since they are already collaborating with them on Brahmastra which is itself a massive project. So, them backing out is not true! And the project is not being shelved either,” the spokesperson said.

Talking about Takht at a press conference, Karan had earlier said, “My dear, you are talking to a filmmaker who’s directed a film called My Name is Khan. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That’s something I believe in as a human being, as a citizen of this great country and generally as a world citizen. Sensitivities to everyone and everything are something that we all take very deep care of. Also, with Takht, this isn’t a story that I wrote. History wrote this story, I’m only telling it.”

On the work front, Karan is bankrolling Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. He is also looking after the expenses of Dostana 2 which will feature Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Kartik Aaryan.

