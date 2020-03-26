Fox Star Studios Reportedly Pulled Out Of Karan Johar’s Takht

Takht Announcement Poster

Dharma Productions‘ Takht was one of the most anticipated projects of the 2020-2021 year bracket. With a stellar star cast to boast and Karan Johar‘s direction, it had created a ripple of excitement among cine-goers. But lately, A lot of reports suggest that the project might get stalled indefinitely. At first, there was a lot of controversy with the scriptwriter of the movie getting called out for some of his communal tweets. And of course the next being the global pandemic that has bought the entire world to a standstill.

The latest report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Fox Star Studios that was supposed to be co-producing the project pulled out of it. Fox Star India has not had a great year at the box office with both Panga and Chhapaak underperforming at cinemas. Many say that this might mark the end of Fox’s collaboration with KJo. With Fox‘s CEO also giving putting in his papers this might be the case. But Dharma responded to the claims saying that they hadn’t reached out to Fox for a collaboration for Takht at all, as they were already doing Brahmastra together. And they also said that the project is not getting shelved.

We’re happy that the project is not getting shelved and we will get to see this magnum opus!