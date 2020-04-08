Fox to Air One-Hour TMZ Special on ‘Tiger King’

Click here to read the full article.

Fox has announced that it plans to air a one-hour special on Monday from TMZ that promises new interviews and “never-before-seen footage” on the subjects of Netflix’s breakout hit “Tiger King.”

“TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Went Down?” will explore the “outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation.”

The special, hosted by Harvey Levin, will be broadcast on Fox on Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

According to Nielsen, the Netflix docuseries reached 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release in late March, Variety learned exclusively, making it one of the streamer’s biggest-ever original programs. The seven-episode limited series premiered on March 20, coinciding with the mounting coronavirus pandemic that has since resulted in millions of Americans sheltering in place at home in order to prevent the further spread of the disease. ‘Tiger King’ centers on private zoo owner Joe Exotic, his facility that holds hundreds of rare and exotic animals, a rivalry with Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin and a murder-for-hire plot.

Fox is not the only network trying to wring more out of the public taste for the series. Investigation Discovery has greenlit a show that it is calling the “definitive sequel” to “Tiger King,” focusing on “the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?”

