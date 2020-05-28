Fox’s Lou Dobbs Lavishes Praise On Trump As U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Pass 100,000

Jimmys Post

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, one of Donald Trump’s loudest cheerleaders, drew scorn on Wednesday for lavishing praise on the president as the nationwide death toll from the coronavirus passed 100,000.

“He is arguably the greatest president in our history,” claimed Dobbs, whose sycophantic statement earned a thank you tweet from Trump himself:

Dobbs has previously claimed Trump is setting a standard for presidents “that most mortals won’t be able to meet,” is “unbeatable at the polls” and has energized the White House in ways that have never been seen before.

The “Lou Dobbs Tonight” host’s boasts about Trump have in the past been widely mocked and ridiculed, with many critics likening them to state television propaganda in North Korea.

This time, however, Dobb’s praise of Trump as the bleak pandemic milestone was reached was greeted with fierce criticism, given the Trump White House’s fumbled, slow and sloppy response to the public health crisis:

