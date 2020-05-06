Foxtel secures mega streaming deal

Foxtel has secured a major deal with WarnerMedia today that will mean HBO Max’s original streaming content will be available exclusively on the Australian pay TV service.

HBO Max, a hugely-anticipated new streaming platform, is set to launch in the US on May 27, and will be home to its original shows including the Gossip Girl reboot, The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco and Ridley Scott’s new sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves.

HBO Max is also producing the Friends reunion.

While the service isn’t launching in Australia, the deal with Foxtel will give Australians access to its content.

The deal means Foxtel will also remain the home of popular HBO shows including Game of Thrones, Succession and Big Little Lies, as well as WarnerBros rich library of TV series’ and movies.

Foxtel Group Chief Executive Officer Patrick Delany said: “We are pleased that after working together for almost 25 years we can announce an expansion of our relationship, not only with Warner Bros. and HBO, but with the extended WarnerMedia family,” Mr Delany said.

“The diverse output from WarnerMedia to the Foxtel Group will power our broadcast and streaming strategy on multiple platforms and multiple brands ensuring our customers continue to enjoy the very best of TV and on demand from the world’s number one producer of television.

“WarnerMedia has a long history in creating the world’s best television. From Bugs Bunny to Batman, Carrie Bradshaw to Rachel Green, Jon Snow to Tony Soprano, WarnerMedia’s characters are amongst the most beloved and iconic in television.

“There is only one home in Australia for the diversity and volume of product from WarnerMedia and that is Foxtel.”

Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution President Jeffrey R. Schlesinger said: “We are incredibly pleased to have the opportunity to pull together a diverse collection of audience favourite films, series and documentaries from Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max as well as continued access to leading news and entertainment networks CNN, Cartoon Network and Boomerang and be able to offer all of this in one deal.

“It is a first for our company and a true exemplification of WarnerMedia’s international distribution strategy of putting the viewer first.

“We look forward to the promise that this deal will offer between Foxtel and WarnerMedia, be it in the delight of audiences continuing to enjoy the quality and first-rate programming of HBO and HBO Max, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, the highly-respected journalistic excellence of CNN, award-winning and popular box-office hits from Warner Bros. or first-time access to fan favourites Friends and The Big Bang Theory.”

