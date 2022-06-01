FPG Technologies Carts Home Double Awards at BoICT 2022

It was double honours for FPG Technologies at the 13th edition of the Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Distinguished Lecture & Awards held over the weekend in Lagos as the company carted away two key awards, a testament of its innovative solutions in the market.

The company won the “IT Solutions and Consulting Company of the Year” and the “Cybersecurity Product Company of the Year” awards.

Handing over the award to FPG Technologies, Managing Director/CEO of Medallion Data Center and President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani noted that the Awards were proofs of the company’s innovativeness and impact to the growth and development of ICT in Nigeria.

FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited (a member of Flexip Group) is a technology solutions provider and systems integrator, specializing in delivering partner practical digital transformation (DX) consulting services and technologies, business insight and productivity solutions, private, public and hybrid multi cloud deployments, Mobility and Infrastructure solutions and services as well as end to end cyber and IT security solutions and services.

Strategic alliances with leading technology leaders like Microsoft, HP, IBM, Checkpoint, Citrix, Commvault, FireEye, Blackberry, Pentera (Pcysys), Thales, Delphix and others enables FPG provide innovative Technology solutions, support and services to organizations across the Banking & Financial Services, Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Manufacturing and public sectors of Nigeria and West Africa.

FPG customers include CBN, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, MTN, Nigeria Exchange Group, Chevron, Soulmate and others. “We are trusted by leading companies in Nigeria and West Africa because we deliver end to end IT Solutions bespoke to each Clients IT context. FPG provides IT solutions that address our clients’ current needs while anticipating solutions for the ever-changing demands of tomorrow,” the company stated.

Commenting on the double award, Head, Marketing and Customer Service, FlexipGroup, Joy Ehibor said: “I feel very excited that we won this Year’s IT Solutions and Consulting Company of the Year’ and the ‘Cybersecurity Product Company of the Year’ awards. FPG Technologies has been receiving BoICT awards back-to-back for the past five years. These awards have showed how innovative we are as a company, our rich solutions portfolio, and of course the value we add to organisations. Our solutions cut across Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Cloud, Mobility, Infrastructure, Business Insights and Productivity and IT Consulting Services.

Further speaking on the company’s unique proposition, Ehibor said: “We ensure choice for our customers always, our solutions are innovative, customized/strategic for any organization who is looking to go to the market in a different approach, and of course we have experts who are available to respond to any support issues 24/7.”

In his speech, the Founder and Editor in Chief of Communications Week Media Limited, initiators of the Award, Mr. Ken Nwogbo, had charged recipients to double on their efforts in service of the ICT market, noting that the Award is just a way of acknowledging the innovative work the companies are doing and a call to do more.

Also speaking, Editor of Communications Week, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, harped on the transparency of the Awards and pointed to the fact that the choice of recipients is based on a voting process that strictly relies of the acceptability of stakeholders in the industry.

The MD/CEO, Rex Mafiana asserted: “This a great win for us, once again. We are Innovative and versatile In Our Approach, and we are focused on providing organizations with innovative technology solutions that help them drive extreme business agility with confidence’. We always put our customers first, since for us, it is always Happy Customer, Happy FPG!

FPG Technologies are experts in solutions that include:

Digital Transformation (DX) solutions & Services

Business Insights & Productivity Solutions

Cloud, Infrastructure & Mobile (CIM) solution & services

Enterprise end to end cyber security solutions (ECSS)

IT Consultancy Services and Training

L-r: Senior Presales Engineer, FPG Technologies & Solutions LTD, Modupe Ogunnaike; Chukuemeka Nwali, Senior Account Manager, FPG Technologies & Solutions LTD; and Head, Marketing and Customer Service, FlexipGroup, Joy Ehibor, at the Beacon of ICT Awards where FPG Technologies won the “IT Solutions and Consulting Company of the Year” and the “Cybersecurity Product Company of the Year” awards at the weekend.

Other Awards the company had earned in the past include:

Beacon of ICT Awards 2021 – Cybersecurity Company of The Year

Nigeria Technology Awards 2021 – Cyber Security Solution Provider of The Year

Nigeria Technology Awards 2021 – Cloud & Enterprise Service Provider of The Year

Nigeria Technology Awards 2021, 2019 & 2018 – Tech Consulting Company of The Year

African Quality Achievement Award 2021- Africa’s Leading Quality It Solutions Company of The Year Award

Beacon of ICT Awards 2020 – IT Solutions and Consulting Company of The Year

Nigeria Technology Awards 2020 – Cloud Infrastructure Provider of The Year

Nigeria Technology Awards 2020 – Most Innovative Tech Consulting Company of The Year

Beacon of ICT Awards 2020, 2018 & 2017 – Best Cyber Security Product Company of The Year

