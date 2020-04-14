Fragrance Launceston plans facing opposition

newsletters, editors-pick-list, fragrance, launceston, heritage, highrise, gp hotels

Launceston Heritage Not Highrise has lodged a submission with a series of objections to the construction of a 289-room five-star hotel, proposed to utilise the sites of the old Clarion Hotel and Alfred Harrap & Son warehouse. Public submissions for the Global Premium Hotels plans, under the Fragrance Hotels brand, close on Wednesday. COVID-19: The latest updates for Tasmania The group is basing its opposition on an environmental report which proposed to carry out a more detailed site assessment for contamination after the development has been approved, rather than before. The success of an appeal against the Gorge Hotel in the planning tribunal could also be relied upon, with findings that being based in an area with “eclectic” streetscapes did not mean character could be disregarded. Launceston Heritage Not Highrise argues that the proposal is “incompatible” with the streetscape and character of the area because of its height, bulk and form. The group also argues that the hotel would interfere with the heritage values of the area, which includes the Alfred Hall and City Park. Shadowing, traffic and sewage concerns were among other matters raised. The submission, lodged by Jim Collier and Victoria Wilkinson, detailed concerns about site contamination investigations. “It is not satisfactory for these investigations to be left until after a permit has issued (sic) as it does not allow the council or any members of the public to properly understand the nature of the works associated with the contamination investigations or remedial works (if required),” the submission reads. MORE ON THE FRAGRANCE LAUNCESTON PROPOSAL: “These investigations or remedial works are likely to materially affect the archaeological and historical heritage values of the site. “The works are also likely to pose a serious risk to the community through the exposure of harmful contaminants such as PCBs and Volatile Organic Compounds to the surround area – through vapour, dust and runoff – if not properly maintained.” The Fragrance plans involved about $50 million worth of physical works, including using the Harrap and Brass Founders buildings on Cimitiere Street for a conference centre, restaurant and bars. The hotel itself is proposed for 11 storeys and would include a 25-metre swimming pool, gym and spa. The old Clarion on Tamar Street would retain the large majority of its structure. The matter is likely to be considered by City of Launceston councillors in the coming months.

