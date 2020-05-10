Francesca And Harry From “Too Hot To Handle” Just Got Engaged On Zoom
He Ring Popped the question.
I know that I am not the only one who feels that time has truly become an illusion while in quarantine. However, according to my calendar, it has been just over three weeks since the Netflix series Too Hot to Handle first came into our lives. Naturally, that meant that it was just about time for a socially-distanced reunion special.
Well, their relationship and the reunion special certainly took a turn when Harry busted out a Ring Pop:
Yes, that’s right: Harry asked Francesca to be his wife.
After a few tension-building cuts between webcams, Francesca gave her answer:
Queue Desiree Burch celebrating the moment, lest you forget this was a Netflix special.
Harry then followed up with an Instagram photo of the pair with the caption, “Where should we have the wedding?”
Is this engagement for real? Will Harry propose again sans Zoom and Ring Pop? Will the wedding also be on Netflix? I guess only time will tell.
