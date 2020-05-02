Francesca From “Too Hot To Handle” Wishes That The Time Harry Asked Her To Be His GF Made It Into The Edit
Too Hot to Handle is Netflix’s latest dating show about hot singletons who must abstain from sex in order to form a ~deeper~ connection. So to celebrate the success of the series, we had the one and only Francesca answer YOUR burning questions.
Now, Frankie revealed A LOT, but one of the most precious things she revealed was about her relationship with Harry.
As with most reality shows, not EVERYTHING they film makes it to the final cut, and Frankie was sad to see that the time Harry asked her to be his official girlfriend didn’t make it into the edit:
Frankie went on to talk about how good a boyfriend Harry was while they were at the retreat — he left her treats under her pillow, helped her pick out outfits, etc.
We truly, truly love to see it.
Be sure to catch Frankie and the rest of the gang on Too Hot to Handle, streaming now on Netflix.
