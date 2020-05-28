Frank Lampard emerges in a pair of ‘Best Dad Ever’ slippers

He is proud father to three girls.

And Frank Lampard proved he is truly the ‘Best Dad Ever’ as he stepped out in a pair of slippers adorned with the accolade on Thursday.

The football legend, 41, took a low-key outing as he sported the sold-out slippers from Marks & Spencer while stepping into his swanky sports car.

Happy days: Frank Lampard proved he is truly the ‘Best Dad Ever’ as he stepped out in a pair of slippers adorned with the accolade on Thursday

Frank is father to daughter Patricia, and daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

As well as his sporty black Nike T-shirt, Frank was also rocking shorts.

The slippers are described on the M&S website as: ‘Surprise dad with a gift that’s both practical and special with these mule slippers…

‘Featuring an embroidered ‘Best Dad Ever’ slogan on the front, these men’s slippers are a comfortable and playful pick for them wear after a long day.’

Out and about: The football legend, 41, took a low-key outing as he sported the slippers from Marks & Spencer while stepping into his swanky sports car

Sweet: The slippers are described on the M&S website as: ‘Surprise dad with a gift that’s both practical and special with these mule slippers’

Like much of the country, Frank remains holed up at home while the Premier League is suspended due to the crisis.

His outing comes after Christine revealed last week that she and Frank rushed their daughter Patricia to hospital after she developed a fever and a rash.

She discussed the ‘scary’ event on Friday’s Loose Women, as she urged viewers not to avoid taking their loved ones to hospital because of the coronavirus crisis.

Christine explained: ‘We were talking about how people weren’t taking their children to hospital because people were fearful and I remember thinking on that day “wouldn’t that be awful?” And typically last week we ended up in that exact situation.

They’re a winner! The slippers have sold out ahead of Father’s Day next month

His love: He is in isolation with his wife Christine

‘Our little one, this will echo with other parents I’m sure, basically woke up with a really high temperature and then your mind goes to some dark places about what this could be.

‘But to cut a rather long story short we were told by our GP to go straight to A&E and it was the words I did not want to hear that day.

‘I just assumed she would be given an antibiotic or whatever and she’d be fine, but being told you have to go to a hospital by a doctor is always really worrying, isn’t it?’

Sweet: Frank is father to daughter Patricia, and daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas

Way back when: They welcomed baby Patricia to the world in September 2018

Adding that she was keen to follow medical advice regardless of her fears, Christine explained that she and Frank headed to A&E together.

‘We went anyway and typically only one parent can go in now because of the whole virus, so Frank went home and I went in with her and suddenly felt really alone, you think oh my gosh this is really terrible,’ she continued.

‘But of course the doctors and nurses as we all know in the NHS, Chelsea Hospital it was, were fantastic and she had a rash and all the bits are very scary but it all turned out to be fine, and she’s great, and as I say I’ve cut a very long story short.’