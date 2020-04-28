Frank Warren denies Deontay Wilder has been offered step aside money to make way for Anthony Joshua

Frank Warren has denied that Deontay Wilder has been offered step aside money to make way for a unification showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, as the boxing promotor outlined they are targeting an October or November date for the trilogy.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury is expected to face the Bronze Bomber for a third time this summer, having blitzed the Alabama man in February to cap a remarkable journey back to the summit of the division.

However, fans are eager for the Gypsy King to put his belt on the line in a heavyweight showdown with Joshua, who currently holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

The winner of that matchup would become the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, and the fight would be the biggest in British boxing history.

However, Warren, who promotes Fury, has denied that an offer has been made for Wilder to step aside from the trilogy fight in order for the Mancunian to face AJ.

‘No offers have been made,’ Warren told punching.tv‘s Gary Newbon. ‘As far as Tyson’s concerned no offers whatsoever have been made to Wilder or his team.

‘At the moment, there is a contract in place that has to be honoured.’

The contract between Fury and Wilder stipulated that the loser of the second bout was entitled to a third fight should they trigger the appropriate clause. Following his dismal performance, Wilder took up that offer and the pair were set to meet in July.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that date is highly unlikely, with Warren suggesting that the two rivals may meet later this year. ‘I don’t think it will happen until October or November,’ Warren said.

The 68-year-old added that he is keen to see his man take on AJ in the near future, with the pair often trading barbs on social media.

‘I hope it does (happen). For the sake of British sport and British boxing,’ Warren said. ‘It’s something everybody wants to see happen. I want to see it happen because we’ve all got opinions on who we think we feel will win.

‘I feel that Tyson has the beating of him as I always felt from day one that Tyson always had the beating of Deontay Wilder – and was proved twice – albeit the first fight he didn’t get the decision – he was cheated.

‘I think if we can get them in the ring the same thing will happen with AJ. I think Tyson has the beating of him as well.’