Jimmys Post

Frantic search for woman, 25, after she disappeared in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer 

Frantic search for woman, 25, after she disappeared in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer 

Frantic search for woman, 25, after she disappeared in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer

  • Police are searching for Kelsey Smith, 25, who was last seen on Wednesday
  • She left a house along Cooberrie Street in Cornubia, in southern Brisbane
  • Officers say it is out of character for her to stop contacting her friends or family

By Tom Place For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Kelsey Smith (pictured) was last seen at 9.30am on Wednesday along Cooberrie Street in Cornubia, in southern Brisbane

A frantic search is underway for a 25-year-old Queensland woman who suddenly disappeared as police appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Kelsey Smith was last seen leaving a house at 9.30am on Wednesday along Cooberrie Street in Cornubia, in southern Brisbane.

At the time she was driving a blue 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer, the car was fitted with Queensland licence plates 311RLH.  

Police said they are concerned for her welfare as it is unusual for her to stop contacting her friends or family.

She is described as Caucasian, about 170cm tall with long light-brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police. 

She was last seen driving a blue 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer, the car was fitted with Queensland licence plates 311RLH

She was last seen driving a blue 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer, the car was fitted with Queensland licence plates 311RLH

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *