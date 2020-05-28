Fraternal Order Of Police Condemns Police Killing Of George Floyd

The nation’s largest police union condemned officers’ actions in detaining George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who repeatedly begged for air as a white cop fatally pressed down on his neck.

“I do not believe this incident should be allowed to define our profession or the Minneapolis Police Department, but there is no doubt that this incident has diminished the trust and respect our communities have for the men and women of law enforcement,” Fraternal Order of Police President Patrick Yoes said in a statement Thursday.

Floyd, 46, was unarmed when officer Derek Chauvin put him in handcuffs and face-down on the ground during an arrest for alleged fraud on Monday. Video taken by a bystander shows Floyd repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” as Chauvin is seen pushing down on the man’s neck with his knee. Bystanders can be heard begging Chauvin to stop.