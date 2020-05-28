Jimmys Post

Fraternal Order Of Police Condemns Police Killing Of George Floyd

Fraternal Order Of Police Condemns Police Killing Of George Floyd



The nation’s largest police union condemned officers’ actions in detaining George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who repeatedly begged for air as a white cop fatally pressed down on his neck.

“I do not believe this incident should be allowed to define our profession or the Minneapolis Police Department, but there is no doubt that this incident has diminished the trust and respect our communities have for the men and women of law enforcement,” Fraternal Order of Police President Patrick Yoes said in a statement Thursday. 

Floyd, 46, was unarmed when officer Derek Chauvin put him in handcuffs and face-down on the ground during an arrest for alleged fraud on Monday. Video taken by a bystander shows Floyd repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” as Chauvin is seen pushing down on the man’s neck with his knee. Bystanders can be heard begging Chauvin to stop.

“Bro, he’s not fucking moving!” an onlooker shouts in the video. “Get off of his neck!”

Floyd closes his eyes and stops moving in the video. He was later pronounced dead.

“Based on the by-stander’s video from this incident, we witnessed a man in distress pleading for help,” Yoes said in the statement. “The fact that he was a suspect in custody is immaterial—police officers should at all times render aid to those who need it.  Police officers need to treat all of our citizens with respect and understanding and should be held to the very highest standards for their conduct.”

Chauvin, along with three other officers involved in the incident, was fired. But protestors and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are demanding Chauvin be charged and placed in custody.

“If you had done it, or I had, you’d be behind bars right now,” Frey said at a press conference on Wednesday. “I’m calling on the Hennepin County attorney to charge the arresting officer in this case.” 





Source link

admin

Related News

House Overwhelmingly Approves Revisions to Small Business Program

House Overwhelmingly Approves Revisions to Small Business Program

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would relax the terms of a federal loan program intended to help small businesses weather

Opposition parties call on Liberals to restore human-trafficking victims fund | CBC News

Opposition parties call on Liberals to restore human-trafficking victims fund | CBC News

Members of Parliament from every opposition party have joined together to call on the Liberal government to reverse its decision to allow funding to expire

Management of Bailout Money Poses Political Test for Trump

Management of Bailout Money Poses Political Test for Trump

WASHINGTON — When restaurant industry executives gathered at the White House this month, Tilman J. Fertitta pleaded with President Trump to let his chains of

Kellyanne Conway Voted By Mail — But She Thinks You Should Have To Wait In Line

Kellyanne Conway Voted By Mail — But She Thinks You Should Have To Wait In Line

Leah Millis / ReutersWhite House counselor Kellyanne Conway listens to President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, July 16, 2019. WASHINGTON

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *