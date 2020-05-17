Fred Willard, ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Modern Family’ comedy star, has died

The star died peacefully on Friday “at the fantastic age of 86 years old,” his daughter, Hope Mulbarger, confirmed to CNN.

“He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever,” Mulbarger said.

His death comes nearly two years after the passing of his wife of 50 years, Mary Willard, who died in 2018 when she was 71 years old.

The four-time Emmy nominee, who grew up in Ohio, spread joy through his talent for making people laugh. His work included comedies like “A Mighty Wind” and “Waiting for Guffman,” as well as off-Broadway productions including Jules Feiffer’s “Little Murders,” Dan Greenburg’s “Arf and the Great Airplane Snatch,” and Mary Willard’s “Elvis and Juliet.”