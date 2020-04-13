Freddie Prinze Jr Opens Up About How His & Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Friendship Began

Freddie Prinze, Jr. is sharing more about his and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s love story.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, the 44-year-old actor revealed just how they first became friends from the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

“She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive. And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us. It was an hour drive just to get to the gym. And when we transported the film down to South Park, she had no way to get up there,” Freddie explained. “So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends.”

He added, “We just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything. ‘Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day.”

Freddie continued on, saying that he wanted to keep being friends with Sarah because “I thought she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her. Because that’s what my family does.”

“We started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began.”

