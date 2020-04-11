Free counselling offered by Relationships Australia Tasmania

coronavirus,

Free counselling and emotional support services are being offered by Relationships Australia Tasmania as part of the organisation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Darisha McKnight, Relationships Australia Tasmania’s manager of support and case management in Northern Tasmania, said the organisation would waive client fees for three months. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “The reality of COVID-19 will be well and truly setting in over Easter so we’re encouraging people to make use of us,” she said. “We know that it’s a challenging time for everyone and all sorts of stresses will come up that probably haven’t in the past and so we want to be able to make it easier for people to contact us and not worry about cost.” IN OTHER NEWS: Ms McKnight said because of COVID-19, counselling sessions would take place over the phone. “About 85 per cent of our staff are now working from home and delivering those phone sessions that way,” she explained. One of the biggest misconceptions people had about counselling services offered by Relationships Australia Tasmania was that only couples could access them, Ms McKnight said. “We do a range of counselling, we’ll do family counselling, couples and individuals. “We really do have a diverse range of clients that come in with a diverse range of needs but essentially, it is about a relationship in any context. “It might be a relationship with your intimate partner, with your parents, with family members, with the workplace or with yourself.” Ms McKnight said the service expected a rise in demand for support after Easter and had the resources to respond appropriately.

