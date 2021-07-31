‘Free Guy’ clip sees Ryan Reynolds struggle with gamer lingo: Watch

Guy doesn’t know he’s in a video game — at least, not yet.

In an exclusive new clip from Free Guy, the non-player character or “NPC” played by Ryan Reynolds has a run-in with game moderators.

A police officer and a bunny, played by Joe Keery and Utkarsh Ambudkar, confront Guy as he’s walking down the street in their open-world video game “Free City.” But the programmers aren’t interrogating Guy because he’s unexpectedly gone off his coded path. No, they’re more curious about where he got his “skin.”

“Well, mostly genetics, I think,” the hilariously confused Guy responds, not at all understanding the question. “I’m pretty lucky. I have naturally dewy skin.”

Of course, the miscommunication only escalates from there, with the mods mistaking Guy for a rule-breaking human and threatening to ban him from the world in which he actually lives.

Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, and Taika Waititi. You can check out the trailer, which we covered all the way back in 2019 before pandemic-related delays, here.

Free Guy is in theaters August 13.