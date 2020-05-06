FREE LIVE BLOG: No new virus cases

Get all the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis sweeping the state and country.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

9am: WATCH DAILY CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING LIVE

7.30am: NEW FUND TO HELP STRUGGLING RENTERS THROUGH PANDEMIC

THE Premier has moved quickly to placate angry landlords by offering to help struggling Tasmanians pay their rent.

Mr Gutwein told parliament yesterday the State Government would consider establishing a fund to help renters hit by the coronavirus pandemic so that landlords would not have to carry the cost of missed rental payments.

Mr Gutwein called for a truce in an ugly spat which the Real Estate Institute yesterday described as a “declaration of war” on property owners.

10pm, Wednesday: REVEALED: WHERE EACH CASE OF COVID-19 OCCURRED IN TASMANIA

TASMANIA has lagged behind the rest of the country with its health department failing to provide location data for COVID-19 cases around the state.

To date there are 223 cases, which until now were split by Tasmania’s Health Department areas: the North West, the North and the South.

After pressure from the Mercury the Health Department has divulged the figures, showing the spread of coronavirus across the state.

8.45pm: NO NEW CASES DIAGNOSED

SINCE 6pm Monday night there have been no new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Tasmania.

In a brief statement, acting Public Health Director Scott McKeown said the state’s total remains at 223 cases.

7pm: TWO REASONS TASMANIANS WON’T DOWNLOAD COVIDSAFE APP

TASMANIANS have refused to download the Federal Government’s COVIDSafe app en masse, citing two main reasons.

This comes as a Tasmanian Federal Independent MP slammed the app, saying it was a “damning summary of another Federal Government technology stuff up.”

The report was conducted as part of the University of Tasmania’s The Tasmania Project, which was aimed at understand the way Tasmanians were living amid the pandemic.

