FREE Meditation Guide For Beginner’s: START YOUR JOURNEY HERE

You’ve arrived to the perfect place if you’re looking for a Meditation Guide For Beginner’s. That’s exactly what I’ve designed and I’m so excited to share it with you. Meditation has been a huge part of my personal growth journey over the last 18 months and I’m so excited to share this tool with you.

We’ve all heard of meditation, right? Whether we actively practice it or not and we all know how positive meditation can be for your mental health and well-being.

Honestly, until I went to a meditation and yoga retreat at The Body Holiday in November 2018, I used to nod and smile when people spoke about meditation but I actually didn’t really know what it was and… whether I was actually doing it.

I remember going to a sound meditation class in Bali with a live band and I fell asleep for the entire hour. I woke up like ‘hell yeah that was relaxing I think I did it’ only to realise sleeping isn’t actually meditation. Took me a good few years to figure that out. In so many environments I felt embarassed to ask questions about meditation, worried that I might look silly. It was only when our meditation teacher created a safe environment for us on that retreat in 2018 that I felt I could have my questions answered.

So if you have any of the below questions and are curious as to how meditation could benefit you, I created this Meditation Guide For Beginner’s just for you.

What’s the point of meditation?

How do I know if I’m meditating?

I can’t stop thinking. How do I stop thinking?

I’m lying down and I feel relaxed, am I meditating?

How to get started:

1. Watch each of the 3 videos below.

2. Leave me a comment on YouTube with ANY questions/thoughts that come up for you during each video.

3. Do the 5-minute breath-focused meditation each day and observe how it makes you feel.

4. Write down any further questions on the YouTube video to fuel Part 4: FAQ’S after your first meditation

(I will be filming this video next based on your questions and requests!)