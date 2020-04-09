Free Metro Tasmania bus trip offer extended until end of May

coronavirus,

Commuters will be able to catch Metro Tasmania buses without paying a cent until May 31, Transport Minister Michael Ferguson announced on Thursday. As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic Metro originally offered free travel for a two-week period that was due to end on April 10. That offer has been extended, along with a waiving of the $5 Greencard application fee which enables cashless, contactless payment. Mr Ferguson said the extension of the free travel offer was not an invitation for commuters to undertake additional travel. “Passengers should restrict themselves to essential journeys,” Mr Ferguson said. “Everyone is reminded that they must not use public transport if they are supposed to be in isolation or unwell.” When the free travel offer was initially announced Metro’s Darren Carey said it was designed to enhance safety. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “Reducing cash transactions is one of the many ways Metro is promoting the safety of our employees and passengers,” Mr Carey said. IN OTHER NEWS: “We have enhanced sanitisation of all buses and will continue to work with our contractor to ensure vehicles remain as clean as possible. “We are also restricting access to the front row of seats to protect our drivers, and posting advice about steps that passengers can take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Greencards are available online at www.metrotas.com.au and at the Metro Shop, depots and agents. For more information call 13 22 01. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/7535b73d-5d1c-46a2-8be4-40215c8573ab.jpg/r0_58_1151_708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg