Free online classes giving kids a turn at emotional understanding

Having children stuck at home could provide an opportunity to develop their emotional intelligence understanding, the Tasmanian director of an emotional learning platform believes. The MYTERN program has gone digital, offering 10 free online lessons from today. MYTERN is an emotional intelligence language founded by Dr Jane Foster and is based on metaphors around driving. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania It helps children learn and understand their emotions and how to handle them, according to Tasmania director Suze Chapple. “It’s not a program, it’s a language and with children isolated at home right now we’ve got the opportunity to jump in and have a fair bit of fun but actually teach the specifics of the language online,” she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Each lesson will run about 30 minutes, and will be released every weekday for two weeks. “The whole thing about MYTERN is that there’s no right or wrong – it’s not wrong to be feeling like you’re on a rough, red road at the moment,” Ms Chapple said. “But we have to support kids in being in control when they’re on those red roads – that’s where the growth happens in terms of their emotional intelligence and resilience.” Ms Chapple said it could benefit the whole family. “You learn a language so you can communicate, we want kids to be able to communicate with their family, therefore the family need to have an understanding of the language as well,” she said.

