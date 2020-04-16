Free short courses for virus victims

coronavirus,

Tasmanian residents who have had their work or study impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible for scholarships at Launceston creative school Foundry. Fifteen places are being made available for two of Foundry’s short courses – social media, podcasting and promotion and PR and advertising. Founding Director Chris Billing said he was considering how the organisation could contribute to the community and it made sense to offer opportunities to study. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “Study is something which can pay dividends to people down the track, far beyond the immediate impacts of the current climate,” he said. “For Tasmania in particular, investment in education is crucial at any time, particularly right now. Creative industries are also the fastest growing jobs market globally for the foreseeable future.” “But we realise for a lot of people who might like to use this time to study, funds are not readily available due to changing work or personal circumstances.” Mr Billing says there had already been strong interest in the scholarships. “We welcome applications from anyone who thinks studying a creative field could help improve their options, and assist in bridging gaps incurred by the flow-on impacts of COVID-19.” Tasmanian residents over 18 are encouraged to apply via a short application form on the Foundry website. The form asks applicants to briefly detail the impact the current climate has had on their work or study, and how they think studying creative fields could help. In addition to the short courses, Foundry will also continue to deliver a range of creative study options online in term 2. The short courses will start on April 27.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/c3138ede-5875-46d6-a6f8-d98a69586cb3.jpg/r15_0_4601_2591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg