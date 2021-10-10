Free SmileDirectClub impression kit: Return the kit and get a rebate for the amount you paid

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save up to $59: As of Oct. 7, get a SmileDirectClub impression kit for $18 ($41 off the original price of $59) with code FALLSALE. Return the kit and get an $18 rebate, which means you’ll essentially get the kit for free.

As someone who had braces three separate times, let me tell you: They’re not fun. I’m eternally grateful for the end result because I love the way my teeth look now, but if I’d had the option of a less painful and invasive option, I would’ve taken it.

If you’ve been wanting to straighten your smile, see if clear aligners are an option for you. As of Oct. 7, SmileDirectClub’s impression kits are $41 off, dropping the price down to $18. And if you return the kit when you’re done taking your impressions, you’ll get an $18 rebate, which basically means you get the kit for free.

Take impressions of your teeth at home to see if you’re a candidate for clear aligners.

Credit: SmileDirectClub

Once you’ve taken impressions of your teeth and sent them back to SmileDirectClub, one of the company’s doctors will review them and create custom aligners to fit and gradually move your teeth. You can do in-person visits or just check in with SmileDirectClub’s dental team virtually to make sure everything is on track.

You should start seeing some results in as little as 60 days. Get started on your teeth-straightening journey with a SmileDirectClub impression kit on sale for $18. And don’t forget to mail it back for that $18 rebate.

Credit: SmileDirectClub

