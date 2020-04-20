Freebie alert: Amazon is giving away 5 video games (worth over $100) to all Prime members

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Video games are a fantastic way to pass the time, but they’re pricey. If you want to start playing without paying, we’ve got great news: The live-streaming service Twitch is dropping games that are free for Amazon Prime members.

Not a Prime member? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new users—sign up here. After the trial is over, you can get Amazon Prime for $13 a month or $119 a year. You have to be a Twitch member to join Twitch Prime, but it’s free to sign up.

Twitch Prime is a perk for all Prime members. Every month, users get five free games—worth more than $100 in total on Steam—to keep (even if you cancel the service), plus level-up options for characters, skins, boosts, upgrades and more free of charge.

To start playing, you’ll need the Amazon Games app or the Twitch Desktop app for Windows 10, macOS, and iOS. It’ll work with iPadOS, Android, Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Apple TV and more. Check out a full list of compatible devices here.

Scroll down for this month’s free videos:

Released in 2016 by indie developers Snowcastle Games, Earthlock is a role-playing combat game following Amon, an adventurer and scavenger who gets caught up with the ruling Suvian Empire on Umbra, a planet that stopped spinning after a cataclysmic event.

Etherborn is an award-winning puzzle game that breaks all the rules of gravity and physics. You play as a body with no voice in search of a voice without a body, as you shift and comb through big and small Rubik’s Cube-like structures.

You know that kid’s game “the floor is lava?” Well, Lightmatter works the same way, but in this case shadows are lava and light is safety.

Through a series of puzzles, you have to position your light sources (a lamp and an orb) in such a way that no shadows appear in your pathway, while you navigate an empty building after a catastrophic event. Terrifying… but fun.

Kathy Rain: A Detective is Born is a point-and-click game that’s set in the ‘90s. It follows, you guessed it, Kathy Rain, a journalism major who comes home to investigate the mysterious death of her grandfather. It plays like a graphic novel with lots of hidden details, secrets, and twist-and-turns.