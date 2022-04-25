Freepoint Eco-Systems Receives ISCC PLUS Certification for Advanced Recycling Facility in Ohio

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC (“Freepoint Eco-Systems“) has obtained an ISCC PLUS Certificate for its Hebron, Ohio advanced recycling facility from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Association (“ISCC”), a global environmental organization.

Freepoint Eco-Systems is developing a facility in Ohio that will convert waste plastic into feedstock for use in the production of prime-quality plastic resins. The Ohio facility will recycle approximately 90,000 tons per year of end-of-life plastic that would otherwise be destined for landfills or incineration. Commercial operations are expected to commence in 2023.

The ISCC is the leading certification organization for companies committed to providing sustainable solutions for fully traceable supply chains and the circular economy. Obtaining ISCC certification represents a substantial commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. The ISCC is an international organization and addresses sustainability requirements for a variety of feedstocks and markets. Obtaining this certification is a five-step process which is accomplished through engagement with an impartial third-party auditor.

“Freepoint is committed to being part of the solution to the growing environmental problem of plastic waste and we are excited to have received certification from the ISCC for our Ohio facility,” said Jeff McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of Freepoint Eco-Systems.

About Freepoint Eco-Systems

Freepoint Eco-Systems is an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, a global commodities merchant providing supply chain management services and eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Among other things, Freepoint Eco-Systems is in the business of securing supplies of waste plastic that is not being recycled and converting that waste into recycled products via its advanced recycling facilities. Freepoint Eco-Systems is engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freepoint-eco-systems-receives-iscc-plus-certification-for-advanced-recycling-facility-in-ohio-301531339.html

SOURCE Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC