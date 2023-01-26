FreightClaims.com Announce Launch of Platform Bringing Unprecedented Simplicity to Claims Management

FreightClaims.Com uses a tech-driven, streamlined approach to revolutionize the outdated freight claims industry with simplicity through innovation.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Freight claims management traditionally has been a complex, time-consuming, and inefficient task rife with outdated technology and unreliable manual processes. Shippers, freight forwarders, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) filing claims related to freight damages, losses, and shortages often wait up to 120 days or longer for resolution. But it no longer has to be overwhelming. FreightClaims.com offers an innovative solution that streamlines freight claims management like never before.

Freightclaims.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers assistance with freight claim handling and outsourcing. This solution helps users prepare and submit freight claims, manage the claims process, and track a claim’s progress — from a single, easy-to-use platform accessible from any device with an internet connection.

“Our freight claims software is unique because it is cloud-based and offers logistics professionals the ability to manage their entire claims process from the same dashboard,” FreightClaims.com founder Michael Schember said. “Additionally, our software seamlessly integrates with major carriers and freight forwarders, allowing users to quickly and easily manage their freight claims,” as evidenced by a recent customer testimonial:

“I have been using FreightClaims.com for the past two years, and it has been a game-changer for my business,” said Marie, a Director of Freight Claims for a large third party logistics company with revenue exceeding 100 million. “FreightClaims.com enables us to streamline the processing of freight claims in one place while ditching the need for spreadsheets and cloud drives. It has saved us time and money by making filing and tracking claims more efficient. Additionally, the customer service team is always available to answer any questions and provide helpful advice. The FreightClaims.com platform has revolutionized how we manage freight claims, and we couldn’t be happier with it.”

The FreightClaims.com solution provides logistics professionals with instant access to a broad range of easy-to-use freight claims tools:

Real-time updates ensure that shippers, freight forwarders, and 3PLs meet crucial freight claims obligations and stay on the right side of strict Carmack Amendment deadlines.

Optimized document management systems ensure vital shipping documents are instantly accessible through a streamlined, cloud-based freight claims platform.

Data dashboards and visualization give a birds-eye view of freight claims processes, meaning logistics professionals have on-demand visibility over every step of the freight claims process.

“We understand that today’s shippers are often overwhelmed with higher operating costs and a freight claims environment growing increasingly more complex due to concealed shortages, repair and maintenance claims, and unexpected fees from shipping lines,” Schember said. “Our solution provides a secure platform for collecting and managing data. The resulting detailed analytics and reports help them optimize the freight claims process. With our robust tools and strategic guidance streamlining freight claims management, they can focus on growing their business.”

FreightClaims.com focuses on growing, with its development team working on features such as advanced automation and workflow, integration with external data sources, advanced analytics and reporting, and AI-powered predictive analysis.

“Our goal is to constantly innovate to help our valued customers save time and money while ensuring their freight claims get handled properly,” Schember said.

About FreightClaims.com

Founded in 2012, FreightClaims.com draws upon its leadership and development team’s 25 years of combined experience in claims management, operations customer service, business development, and product design to develop streamlined processes and systems to help our clients maximize their claim payout. Through its deep understanding of the intricacies of the claims process and the technology behind it, FreightClaims.com builds intuitive tools and software that transforms vast amounts of data into actionable insights that streamline the claims management process. Request a demo today at FreightClaims.com.

