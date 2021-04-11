Fremont: Fatal collision closes Mission Blvd.

A stretch of Mission Blvd. in Fremont was expected to be closed for several hours Saturday evening because of a fatal vehicle collision.

Fremont police tweeted around 7:15 p.m. that southbound Mission Blvd. — also Highway 238 in the area — between Las Palmas Ave. and Dalgo Road would be shuttered for an investigation into the collision.

Southbound Mission Blvd. from Las Palmas Ave. to Dalgo Rd. will be shut down for several hours due to a fatal vehicle collision investigation. Further details will be shared as soon as available and proper notifications have been made. pic.twitter.com/XBB5u1kGsX — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) April 11, 2021

No other details were immediately available.