French Singer Soko Announces Third Album ‘Feel Feelings,’ Drops New Song ‘Are You A Magician?’

Soko is getting ready to drop her third full-length studio album, Feel Feelings!

The 34-year-old French singer, songwriter, and actress will be releasing the album on June 12 and she just dropped the song “Are You a Magician” along with its music video.

Filmmaker Gia Coppola directed the video, which sees Soko magically bringing a stuffed animal to life and creating a picture-perfect life with her new companion only to have her creation ghost her.

Soko said, “I couldn’t figure out how to get the video to reflect the song’s themes for a long time, not until Gia and I sat in my baby’s room and listened to the song a few times and came up with the whole concept while playing with Indigo’s toys. The goal for me was to be a like a Victorian goth sailor moon princess who listens to Kate Bush a little too much.”

You can pre-order the album now on iTunes.