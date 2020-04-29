‘Friendly Fox’ Roams Dublin’s Formerly Busy Shopping District as Country Remains Under Lockdown

A fox was spotted roaming the once busy streets of Dublin’s main retail area on April 28, as the Irish capital remained on lockdown. Since the coronavirus-induced lockdown began, a number of unusual animals sightings have been reported in cities around the world, including in San Francisco, where coyotes have been seen wandering through urban and residential areas. Restrictions by the Irish government in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus were introduced on March 28 and are due to last until at least May 5. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that he did not believe the current situation was “good enough” to consider easing restrictions fully by May 5. Credit: Kevin O’Mahony via Storyful

