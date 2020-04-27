‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Preview: LeToya Tells Her Husband That Their ‘Honeymoon Phase’ Is ‘Done’

LeToya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to whether or not they’re still in the honeymoon phase in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.’

LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker have been married since 2017, she feels like the honeymoon phase of their relationship has officially come to an end. It hasn’t been exactly smooth sailing for them. Tommi tells LeToya that he appreciates the patience she’s had with him since the death of his mother in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 27 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

While driving through town, LeToya segues into talking about the state of their relationship. “I just don’t see how the honeymoon phase just kind of withers away,” LeToya says to Tommicus. He replies, “Sometimes you kind of get relaxed. You take that person for granted.” They both agree that they can’t do that. “We were always on point when we were in that courting stage,” Tommi notes. LeToya remembers fondly. He used to take her on dates and whatnot.

“What happened to the honeymoon phase in our relationship?” LeToya asks Tommi. He quips, “I’m still in the honeymoon phase.” LeToya doesn’t know what he’s talking about. “Ain’t nobody honeymooning over here, honey,” she claps back. “The honeymoon phase is done.” According to Tommi, the honeymoon phase is “just beginning.”

Tommi may have been on to something! LeToya announced that she was pregnant with her second child in March 2020 with a gorgeous beachside photo. “Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle,” she wrote on Instagram. The couple welcomed a daughter named Gianna in Jan. 2019. T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle was filmed months ago, so we’ll get to see this all play out on TV! The series airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.