‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Preview: T.I. Pranks His Mom By Stealing Her Phone — Watch

T.I.’s being sneaky! The rapper pranks his mom by stealing her phone while they’re out bowling in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.’

“Pranks are so much fun when people react the way she does. She’s so animated, boisterous, a live wire,” T.I. says about his mom, Latrice, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 11 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. While she’s at the front desk of the bowling alley, T.I. steals Latrice’s phone out of her back pocket. He’s the one to ask his mom where her phone is, and that’s when she realizes it’s gone.

Latrice goes on the hunt for her missing phone, and T.I. is just watching it all go down. At one point, Latrice thinks T.I. has her phone, but he denies it. “Y’all are crazy in here,” Tiny says. Latrice asks the front desk if anyone has turned in her phone, but she doesn’t have any luck finding it there. She’s at a loss.

T.I.’s mom sits down and is disappointed that she can’t even show the colors for her wedding. That piques T.I.’s interests. “Who is going to marry you?” he asks his mom. That’s when she brings up Bruce. “Bruce is a friend of my mom’s. I believe they went to the prom together,” T.I. says. Latrice and Bruce have known each other since high school.

Bruce used to be a fireman and T.I. remembers going to the firehouse when he was a kid. T.I. knows that his mom and Bruce have been “off and on” for a long time. “I think Bruce is a good guy,” T.I. admits. The rapper wants what is best for his mom at the end of the day. Just give her back her phone! T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.