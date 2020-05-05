‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Recap: Tiny Worries T.I. Will Get In ‘Trouble’ With His Podcast

T.I. is super excited about his podcast in the May 4 episode of ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ but Tiny worries that T.I. speaking his mind all the time could have major consequences.

T.I. wants an outlet to talk about anything, and he finds that outlet in his podcast expediTIously. T.I. invites Tiny on his podcast to talk about marriage and relationships. The conversation gets heated right away when they talk about guys wondering if it’s worth it to get married. He quips that women want to get married because they get half the husband’s “sh*t.” Tiny claps back that it could be the other way around. T.I. says that’s “lightning in a bottle.”

“The podcast is a no-judgment zone, but I feel like sometimes Tip… he just needs to stop talking,” Tiny admits in her confessional. T.I.’s not holding back, though. “Opinions and perspectives can’t be proven right or wrong,” T.I. says. He notes that once you realize and come to terms with that, then you don’t “give a f**k” about what anyone says.

“Being on the podcast was fun but Tip does have the tendency to speak his mind,” Tiny continues. “He’s been that way for the 18 years that I’ve been with him, and he’s never going to change. And most of the time that’s great, I just hope that doesn’t get him into trouble one day.”

Tiny’s words definitely come to fruition. T.I. received major backlash after his comments about daughter Deyjah Harris’ hymen during a Nov. 5 interview on the Ladies Like Us podcast. The rapper said he took his daughter, 18, on “yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.” Following the controversy, T.I. appeared on Red Table Talk and told Jada Pinkett Smith that his comments on the podcast were made “in a very joking manner.” T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.