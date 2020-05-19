‘Friends & Family Hustle’: T.I. Mocks Tiny For Letting Kandi Burruss Control Xscape’s Reunion

Tiny got annoyed at T.I. when he insisted that Kandi Burruss was ‘running the show’ amidst plans for an Xscape reunion on the May 18 episode of ‘Friends & Family Hustle.’

On the May 18 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Tameka “Tiny” Harris was caught off-guard when she saw her former Xscape band member, Kandi Burruss, post a video online about the group recording a new album. Since Kandi had always been the person who was hesitant to record new music, Tiny was shocked to hear that she was down to make another record — especially since she didn’t bring it up with the rest of the group first. “That’s wild news to me and all of the other girls of Xscape,” Tiny admitted. “Before Kandi put that video out, she was 100 percent out on doing new music.”

Tiny brought her concerns about the situation to her husband, T.I., but he wasn’t all that sympathetic. “How come nothing happens unless Kandi says it can happen?” he wondered. Tiny tried to insist that that wasn’t the case, but the rapper was insistent with his opinion. “Kandi’s running the show,” he told his wife. In a confessional, he added, “I don’t want nothing to do with whatever they got going on. I want nothing to do with that. They’re all four independent young ladies. But, until Kandi says it…this s*** ain’t getting done.”

After T.I. was no help, Tiny met up with another Xscape member, LaTocha Scott, who also admitted she was “totally shocked” by Kandi’s video. During the conversation, Tiny admitted that she hates talking to Tip about the situation “because he is such a bu**ho**” about it, but she also admitted in her confessional that her husband is “kind of right” in this case. Eventually, Tiny offered to talk to Kandi herself to try and sort things out.

When they met up, Tiny told Kandi how “shocked” she was about her Xscape new music confession. “If you remember, the last time we spoke, you were like….don’t ask me about that s***,” Tiny explained. “That was our last conversation with you. You haven’t even come to the girls and said, ‘Hey guys, I changed my mind.’ That’s puzzling to people who really know how you feel.”

Finally, Kandi got to tell her side of the story, and it turns out, it was all just a miscommunication. Kandi revealed that she had actually responded to a recent group text from Tamika Scott about the possibility of reuniting, but got “crickets” from everyone else in return. At first, Tiny was convinced this was a lie, but when she looked back at her messages, she found out that Kandi was telling the truth. “I swear I never saw that text,” Tiny said. “I’m bad at texts in general. I get cussed out by my own husband for not answering.”

In the end, Kandi explained that she had to move on with other ventures because no one agreed to move forward with the Xscape reunion when she said she wanted to. However, she agreed to revisit the possibility in the future. “After a few weeks when I didn’t hear from you all, it reminded me…this is the bulls*** that stops us from doing what we need to do,” she concluded. “I just feel like the communication sucks. I think it’s going to be a hard thing to do. At this point, I gotta start working on other stuff and that’s going to take up a lot of my time. If you guys want to talk about doing something later, we can do something later. But right now, I’m going to start booking stuff.”

Tiny agreed that the group needs to communicate better in the future, and the discussion was tabled, but there was no bad blood left between any of the ladies. This time, it looks like T.I. was right! Friends & Family Hustle airs on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. on VH1.