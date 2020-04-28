‘Friends & Family Hustle’: Tiny Reveals How Counseling Strengthened Her Marriage To T.I.

LeToya Luckett and her husband, Tommicus Walker, are working through some issues on this season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, and during the show’s April 27 episode, he agreed to go to counseling to strengthen their marriage. LeToya opened up to the other women about this decision during a ‘glamping’ trip, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris admitted that she agreed with the decision due to her own past with therapy with her husband, T.I.. “I’m glad they’re getting professional help,” Tiny said in a confessional. “Tip and I had our problems and we went to counseling. We got down to the bottom of things without all the fighting and it showed us how to talk to one another.”

Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. back in 2016, but they never went through with officially splitting. Their relationship has had plenty of ups and downs since then, but they’ve been able to work through it, and have been stronger than ever on this season of their VH1 show. The couple proved how strong their relationship was during the April 27 episode by attending the Urban Music Honors event together. At the ceremony, Tiny and her girl group, Xscape, received the Urban Music Icon Award. “It’s a very big honor for us to receive a black music award,” Tiny explained. “We never really received that at the peak of our career, so to come back 25 years later is even more of a success story for us.”

T.I. was prouder than ever to be by his wife’s side on the big night. “I think [Xscape]’s imprint in culture is undeniable,” Tip gushed. “That’s legendary s***.” He also added, “I was ecstatic to see, not only Xscape, but Tameka be acknowledged as an Atlanta legend. As a fan of music, I celebrate the success of the legends of my city, and they are undeniably legendary.”