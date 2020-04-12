Friends fans can rejoice as the cast have secretly recorded a 90-minute special for their reunion | Bollywood Life

The cast of Friends had confirmed that they were reuniting for a special but plans were delayed due to coronavirus. Now they have secretly recorded a 90-minute special. Actress Courteney Cox and director Ben Winston filmed a “mock rehearsal” over live video app Zoom, reports thesun.co.uk. Also Read – FRIENDS star Matt LeBlanc aka Joey takes hilarious jibe at the sitcom’s long-delayed reunion

“As soon as filming was cancelled, everyone started panicking as it took so long to get their schedules to align, there was a deep fear it may take a year or even longer to get them all back together again,” said a source. Also Read – FRIENDS actor Matt Le Blanc aka Joey opens up on the reunion special episode

“Courtney immediately set up a Zoom meeting for them and they all logged on to discuss ideas – brain-storming and bringing in the producers for a session which they called a mock rehearsal and chatted for almost two hours. Also Read – Friends star Matt LeBlanc aka Joey recollects a bizarre story while shooting for the sitcom

“They’ve been having daily meetings and Jen (Aniston) – who has the busiest schedule of the six – has assured them she’ll do whatever she can to ensure they don’t have to wait months to get the reunion filmed.

“Their Zoom sessions have been brilliant fun, and there’s some hilarious material on there which they hope can be aired as either a series of teasers, or even a standalone special.”

Sixteen years after it last aired, all of the original cast – David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston – have signed up for the reunion.

A new date has not yet been set for transmission after filming was halted due to Covid-19.

The Friends Reunion was one of the most talked-about things in the recent past. Fans were looking forward to seeing the six favourite stars, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow again on screen as Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay. The show enjoys a massive fan following even after 16 years.

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.