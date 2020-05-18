Friends star Matthew Perry back ‘into online dating’ after break-up with Molly Hurwitz | Bollywood Life

Actor Matthew Perry is reportedly looking for love online after splitting from girlfriend Molly Hurwitz earlier this month. The source confirmed to US Weekly about Perry and Hurwitz’s break-up, and said that the Friends star, 50, “is back on” the dating app Raya and is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again”. The source added that the Emmy nominee had deleted his profile on Raya when he and the talent manager were dating. It was revealed in January that the two were a couple after first being spotted together at a West Hollywood restaurant in December 2019. Also Read – Lockdown diaries: ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry tries nude eating

“(Molly is) telling friends that she is not in it for fame, but she secretly loves the attention she’s been getting from their relationship,” a source said at the time. Also Read – Friends fans can rejoice as the cast have secretly recorded a 90-minute special for their reunion

“The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry.” Also Read – FRIENDS star Matt LeBlanc aka Joey takes hilarious jibe at the sitcom’s long-delayed reunion

The actor’s friends had been hoping that he would marry Hurwitz.

“His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially (former ‘Friends’ co-star) Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance,” a source said in February.

“Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.”

While Hurwitz had her own apartment, the insider said she had “been spending more and more time” at Perry’s place and was a good influence on the actor, who has battled addiction issues in the past.

She brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident, the source said. “Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”

