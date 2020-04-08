From a 5th-Place Finish to Here: A Timeline of Joe Biden’s Comeback

For much of 2019, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was a steady and certain presence near the front of the Democratic presidential race. No amount of speed bumps — verbal gaffes, criticism of his long record as a Washington politician, even attacks from Republicans over his son’s dealings in Ukraine — could dislodge him from that position, much less sink his candidacy.

But then the caucusing and voting began.

Over the next six weeks, Mr. Biden’s campaign would journey to the edge of collapse after two disastrously poor finishes in the Iowa and New Hampshire nominating contests, before rebounding slightly in Nevada and then upending the dynamics of the race entirely with a dominating victory in South Carolina. Riding that newfound momentum, Mr. Biden pressed forward with a strong performance on Super Tuesday followed by several more triumphs, winning crucial states like Michigan and commanding the South across the board.

And then the coronavirus hit, transforming the nature of campaigning and voting for the rest of the year and leaving the race at a standstill, with Mr. Biden in the lead.

On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont dropped out of the race, leaving the former vice president as the presumptive Democratic nominee.