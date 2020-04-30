From Amitabh Bachchan To Rajinikanth, The Entire Country Mourns Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor’s Demise







This surely is one of the saddest times in Hindi cinema, with Irrfan Khan passing away yesterday and the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passing away today. We lost two gems of the Hindi film industry which has left us with a void that can never be filled again. The industry came together to mourn both these losses, devastated by how quickly we lost two pillars of cinema in such a short span of time.

The actor had been battling Leukemia since 2018, and breathed his last today. Rishi Kapoor has been a legend, whose body of work speaks for what a charismatic, lively and immensely talented artist he was. Right from Bobby, Chandini, Amar Akbar Anthony to Love Aaj Kal, Kapoor & Sons and 102 Not Out, he has breathed life into every role he has played. Even off screen, his personality is what everyone remembers him by. He could light up a room with just his laugh. With the COVID-19 lockdown in the city, only his very close family members are visiting him for the last time in the hospital. Remembering him fondly, his colleagues, friends and family took to their social media to mourn his death.

Here are a few messages from his near and dear ones:

Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

No no no no …. this is not happening …!! This is sad …………… … very very very very very sad…!!! …. I'm shocked beyond words …..!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told. #RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020

I've had the honour of working with Rishi ji. A larger than life person, so outspoken yet so warm. We have lost a brilliant actor today. Still can't believe it.. absolutely heartbroken. My prayers are with the family during this tough time. pic.twitter.com/gFNAXUoxFT — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 30, 2020

They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and an actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor pic.twitter.com/X9Y5SJJcxz — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 30, 2020

And this post really does hit hard, seeing these two wonderful actors share screen space in the film D-Day.

We pray that both these souls rest in peace, their work will live on in our hearts forever.

