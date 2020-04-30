From Amitabh Bachchan To Rajinikanth, The Entire Country Mourns Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor’s Demise

This surely is one of the saddest times in Hindi cinema, with Irrfan Khan passing away yesterday and the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passing away today. We lost two gems of the Hindi film industry which has left us with a void that can never be filled again. The industry came together to mourn both these losses, devastated by how quickly we lost two pillars of cinema in such a short span of time.

The actor had been battling Leukemia since 2018, and breathed his last today. Rishi Kapoor has been a legend, whose body of work speaks for what a charismatic, lively and immensely talented artist he was. Right from Bobby, Chandini, Amar Akbar Anthony to Love Aaj Kal, Kapoor & Sons and 102 Not Out, he has breathed life into every role he has played. Even off screen, his personality is what everyone remembers him by. He could light up a room with just his laugh. With the COVID-19 lockdown in the city, only his very close family members are visiting him for the last time in the hospital. Remembering him fondly, his colleagues, friends and family took to their social media to mourn his death.

Here are a few messages from his near and dear ones:

And this post really does hit hard, seeing these two wonderful actors share screen space in the film D-Day.

We pray that both these souls rest in peace, their work will live on in our hearts forever.

